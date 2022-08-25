Zoë Kravitz exudes sensuality in her romantic getaway with Channing Tatum

Tremendous eye taco gave the American actress Zoe Kravitz during his ride on a luxurious yacht that made a tour of Italian territory. Nevertheless, The daughter of the musician Lenny Kravitz did not travel alone, because her lover was captured by her side, channing tatum.

Through social networks emerged some images of the romantic getaway that the actress behind ‘Catwoman’ and the protagonist of ‘Magic Mike’ undertook in Positano, Italy.

Although the presence of both actors surprised the locals, it was the stunning figure of Zoë Kravitz the one that stole the attention of the public.

And it is that to enjoy the rays of the sun and the sea breeze opted for a tiny orange bikini with blue accents that highlighted the tan of her skinas well as the curves it has.

His long dark hair fluttered in the wind as he and Channing Tatum enjoyed the views that the Italian coast offered them during their stay.

For his part, the protagonist of films such as “The Lost City”, “Special Command” and “Votes of Love” decided to do a little diving in the company of his friends with the flirtatious look and the occasional smile of Kravitz on him at every moment.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum they started a relationship last 2021 and although at first they decided to stay away from the cameras, there are more and more occasions when they are caught “spilling honey” during their outings. Could it be that the couple will reach the altar? Only time will tell.

It may interest you:

• Zoë Kravitz revealed the sexual orientation of her character Catwoman in the film “The Batman”

• Zoe Kravitz promotes staying home accompanied by her dog Scout

• Zoë Kravitz, shirtless, bites into a juicy peach on Instagram