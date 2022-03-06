Zoë Kravitz fans will never guess her most successful movie

Lee Meriwether, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway have all played Catwoman on the big screen. But the batman adds a new star to the character’s “purr-fect” legacy in the film. Zoë Kravitz stars alongside Robert Pattinson’s title character as the latest incarnation of Selina Kyle. Kravitz, of course, has been in movies for years. However, even hardcore fans might not realize what the biggest blockbuster of her career really is.

Zoë Kravitz | Cindy Ord/Wire Image

Zoë Kravitz has appeared in various movie franchises over the years.

Kravitz made his film debut in the 2007 romantic comedy. no reservations starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhart. And in the 15 years between that movie and the batmanShe has been extremely busy. Kravitz joined the X-Men as Angel Salvadore in X Men First generation. She appeared alongside Will Smith and Jaden Smith on After Earth. And she traveled through the Wasteland with Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

But that’s just the beginning of his work on major franchises. Kravitz also played Christina in all three Divergent movies, based on the popular young adult book series. She lent her voice to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse like Mary Jane Watson. And surprisingly, Kravitz even played a very different Catwoman in 2017. the lego batman movie.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/h3j_h5HHUzo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Admits It’s ‘Scary To Make A Batman Movie’

Oddly enough, the actor barely appears in his most successful film.

However, neither of those films is Kravitz’s biggest success. All the movies he referenced above are among his most successful releases. But two movies from the same franchise trump them all, according to The-Numbers.com. And, in fact, Kravitz barely has a cameo in the highest-grossing movie ever. The movie in question? 2016 Fantastic beasts and where to find themwith a staggering $812 million in theaters worldwide.

Although it is not a surprise Harry Potter The prequel series drew such an audience that it’s crazy to think such a small role had such a big impact on Kravitz’s career. Her character, Leta Lestrange, only appears in one of Newt’s (Eddie Redmayne) photos in the first film. She actually plays a larger role in the sequel. 2018 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is Kravitz’s second biggest hit, thanks to a worldwide total of $651 million.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/mqqft2x_Aa4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

‘The Batman’ Will Probably Soon Become Zoë Kravitz’s Biggest Hit

Given the hype, and glowing reviews, surrounding the batman, the film may very easily be on its way to becoming the new high point of Kravitz’s career. Matt Reeves’ reboot takes an expansive approach to Gotham City. So it’s entirely possible that Kravitz will find himself returning to share the screen with Pattinson sooner rather than later.

Of course, the batmanThe film’s box office success is tracking an $80 million opening weekend, Forbes reports, depending on how it’s affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Spider-Man: No Way Home Films tested can still break records. After many years in different franchises, Kravitz found one that could stick.

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Is Longer Than Previous Batman Movies And Fans Are Excited