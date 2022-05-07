Zoë Kravitz felt awkward on “Big Little Lies”

READ IN:

There is no doubt about the success that Zoë Kravitz has experienced in recent years. The 33-year-old, who is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood thanks to the premiere of “The Batman”, is also known for the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies” of which she recently told why she felt uncomfortable on the shoot.

“Big Little Lies” can boast of having the best female cast of the decade with Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, in addition to Zoë Kravitz. The plot of this miniseries captivated the audience, who were able to enjoy a second season. And although success accompanied the project, it was not all so ideal for the actress, who recently said that she felt uncomfortable while she was filming the series.

Kravitz explained that the town where they filmed the series lacked racial diversity. This was explained by the interpreter of African-American and Jewish descent: “There were times when I felt uncomfortable because the area was ‘too white’ and I ran into weird and racist people in various bars”. Likewise, as an anecdote that can serve to better understand her feelings, she admits that the role she was given in the series was initially intended for a white actress.

Another episode of racial discrimination that Zoë Kravitz suffered was when she was running for cat woman in the 2012 Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises”: “Being a woman of color and being an actress and being told at the time that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being used in that way, that was what was really hard about it. moment”Said the actress who rejected the role.

