Zoë Kravitz felt intimidated by Robert Pattinson in Batman suit

Zoë Kravitz has confessed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine that she felt intimidated by Robert Pattinson during an audition he auditioned to act in the new film The Batman, starring the former Twilight actor.

Zoë plays Selina, the Cat Woman, who has several intimate scenes with the British actor.

The 33-year-old actress recalled her first scene with Pattinson, who wore the Batman suit at the audition, saying it was “intimidating” for her to see him play the superhero.

Kravitz said: “Rob was in the Batman suit and he had a screen test, it was good. It wasn’t just ‘reading lines in a room’… she was a bit anxious”, he confesses.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson said in the interview that not only Zoë looked nervous. He too.

The actor claims that he had already done his audition, but had not done any dialogue in front of the cameras:

“The first time I said my lines was at Zoë’s audition,” he notes, revealing that for the scene he had to wear high-tops to appear taller than the actress.

“The camera wasn’t even on me, it was behind my head and I was having a panic attack, looking for emotional support from Zoë, who was there, trying to get her lines out,” he recalls.