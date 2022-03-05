Zoë Kravitz felt like she ‘had to work a lot harder’ because of her parents

Zoë Kravitz may have famous parents, but she’s certainly been making a name for herself in Hollywood. The 33-year-old has quite a few impressive projects on her resume. Kravitz has starred in movies like X Men First generation, Divergentand the next blockbuster the batman. But the actress also has her fair share of credits on the small screen, having starred in TV shows like big lies and High Fidelity. And Kravitz is not limited to acting, he is also a singer and model.

Zoë Kravitz has famous parents

Of course, working in the entertainment industry runs in the Kravitz family. the kimi The star is the daughter of two famous celebrities. Her father is the famous musician Lenny Kravitz. Lenny is a renowned singer-songwriter known for songs like “Fly Away” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” Like his daughter, Lenny has also had some success as an actor. One of his most notable roles was his portrayal of hairstylist Cinna in The Hunger Games films.

