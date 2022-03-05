Zoë Kravitz felt like she ‘had to work a lot harder’ because of her parents

Zoë Kravitz may have famous parents, but she’s certainly been making a name for herself in Hollywood. The 33-year-old has quite a few impressive projects on her resume. Kravitz has starred in movies like X Men First generation, Divergentand the next blockbuster the batman. But the actress also has her fair share of credits on the small screen, having starred in TV shows like big lies and High Fidelity. And Kravitz is not limited to acting, he is also a singer and model.

Zoë Kravitz has famous parents

Of course, working in the entertainment industry runs in the Kravitz family. the kimi The star is the daughter of two famous celebrities. Her father is the famous musician Lenny Kravitz. Lenny is a renowned singer-songwriter known for songs like “Fly Away” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” Like his daughter, Lenny has also had some success as an actor. One of his most notable roles was his portrayal of hairstylist Cinna in The Hunger Games films.

For her part, Zoë’s mother, Lisa Bonet, is also well known. Bonet is also an actor and is best known for her portrayal of Denise Huxtable in the cosby show and its spin-off, a different world. Until recently, Bonet was married to another famous actor, Jason Momoa. Momoa’s most notable roles include Aquaman and Khal Drogo. the game of Thrones alum was Zoë’s stepfather for almost five years.

‘The Batman’ Star Reveals She Wanted To Prove Her Work Ethic For Her Mom And Dad

Because Zoë is the daughter of two celebrities, she has had to combat claims of nepotism. Some critics wonder if she really earned her place in Hollywood or if she is taking advantage of her mom’s and dad’s successes. In an interview with InStyle, Kravitz opened up about how those assumptions have affected her. “I always felt like she had to work that much harder to show that she wasn’t just up for the ride, you know,” he said. big lies alum confessed.

Zoë doesn’t feel like she got her roles through nepotism

Moving on, Zoë revealed that having famous parents only helped her in small ways. In fact, she doesn’t feel that the people she hopes to collaborate with in the future care who her parents are.

“I wouldn’t say I got any kind of role because of my parents, but I knew people were going to think that,” Zoë shared. “So, I felt like I had to be this great artist. The truth is that I know that it has helped me to enter certain doors, like getting an agent, but that only takes you so far. I really don’t think my last name is going to do anything for the filmmakers I want to work with, but the rest of the world might think that the only reason I have these jobs is because of where I come from. That’s where a lot of my ambition begins.”

