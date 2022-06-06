Zoë Kravitz felt uncomfortable filming ‘Big Little Lies’

There is no person on the globe who can doubt the overwhelming success that the career of Zoe Kravitz has experienced in recent years. The 33-year-old, who is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood thanks to the premiere of ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson, has an impeccable resume that she seasoned masterfully in 2017 with the drama miniseries ‘Big Little Lies’. HBO Max fiction that can boast of having the best female cast of the decade with Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, in addition to Kravitz. The mysterious and almost novelistic plot that took place in Monterey, California, captivated the audience, who were able to enjoy a second season whose ending was fortunately concluded. And although success accompanied the project, it was not always a bed of roses for Kravitz, who recently told ‘The Guardian’ that she felt uncomfortable while shooting the series.

The reason? According to the actress, the town where the fiction was recorded was “too white”, with a notable lack of racial diversity in that area of ​​the west coast. This is how the biracial interpreter of African-American and Jewish descent explained it: “There were times when I felt uncomfortable because the area was ‘too white’ and I ran into weird and racist people in various bars”. Likewise, as an anecdote that can serve to better understand her feelings, she admits that the role she was given in the series was initially intended for a white actress.

The cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ at the 2018 Golden Globes. Steve GranitzGetty Images

It is not the only racial denunciation that Kravitz has verbalized

Beyond this project, which has already turned five years old — where has the time gone, friend? —, recently it became news again after clearly speaking about another episode of racial discrimination that took away his sleep during an important casting. It happened in 2012, precisely when she was running as Catwoman in the 2012 Batman movie ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. So, Kravitz was written off because she was “too urban.”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A comment that he now verbalizes without knowing if it came directly from Christopher Nolan, director of the film, or from another person in charge of the selection process. “Being a woman of color, an actress, and being told at the time that I couldn’t get the part because of the color of my skin, using the word ‘urban’ in that way, it was completely difficult,” she details. The role was finally awarded to Anne Hathaway, who nailed it as the mythical antagonist clad in latex.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io