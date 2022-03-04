Zoë Kravitz: from her role as the babysitter to driving a Range Rover for 100 thousand dollars

Zoë Kravitz, continues to rise to fame and making people talk. With her role in Gatubela, she blew up the nets! But… How did it happen that the former nanny of the romantic comedy “No Reservations” today drives a luxury car? We’ll tell you then

March 04, 2022 09:16 a.m.

actress and model Zoe Kravitzdaughter of the well-known singer Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet, rose to fame after her role as Christina in the saga “Divergent”, a novel adapted from a book for young people. However, Zoe is also recognized for working on “X Men”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”, “Spider-Man”the Serie “Big Little Lies”, among other. Despite this, today he is a trend for his promising role in the new movie “The Batman” and his luxury car worthy of admiration.

However, it has not been easy to get that place. The Hollywood industry has been marked many times by acts of discrimination over the years. Although, some things were changing. Racism is an issue that is unfortunately still present and the Kravitz family was not exempt despite its success. With African-American and Jewish descent, the daughter of the renowned musician had a bad experience when she was denied a casting in Christian Bale’s “Batman” film.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman in the movie “Batman”.

It is not new that in recognized industries they are the protagonists of scandals due to discrimination issues, such as salary, gender and racial issues. Incredible that it still happens, right? For this reason, the actress with her important career had to face this and put aside the comments that overshadowed her incredible performance.

Currently, Zoë Kravitz has his role in the film Matt Reevesleading the cast along with Robert Pattinson , paul dano and Colin Farrell. Playing the role of Catwoman (selina kyle) the actress has a salary of about 1.5 million dollars. However, her impressive heritage also stems from her extensive and wide-ranging career as an actress, model, and musician. Not to mention that she Zoe is also an ambassador for the fashion firm Yves Saint Laurent. An unstoppable woman!

After so much effort and dedication in his career, he shows off one of the most expensive Range Rover trucks on the streets, which are quoted at 100 thousand dollars. The incredible Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic P360 It is the one that takes all eyes. A super comfortable truck, which gives the feeling of floating through the streets. With a sporty design designed with the purpose of impacting the audience. Beautiful wherever you look at it!