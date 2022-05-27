Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career.

The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.

One of the people who has received the most attacks for her position against Will Smith was Zoë Kravitz, whom we recently saw as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in batman by Matt Reeves, whose deleted scene with the Joker was recently revealed. But, back to the subject of controversy, Zoë Kravitz was immediately canceled by Smith fans, who brought up the subject of the actress’s inappropriate flirting with Jaden Smith.

This is what Jaden Smith looked like in ‘After Earth’, a film by M. Night Shyamalan in which he starred alongside his father.



The actress became a trend on Twitter, Well, the photos of a text interview began to circulate, in which Kravitz admitted having flirted with Will Smith’s son during the filming of After Earth, one of M. Night Shyamalan’s worst rated movies. During the interview that the actress offered to V Magazine In June 2013, the attraction he felt for the then adolescent was noted:

There were times when I was with Jaden and I thought [Zoë Kravitz]: ‘I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to pay attention to the things I say to you’. He has so much personality and vibes, he’s so much cooler than me.

Also, the new Catwoman admitted how handsome Jaden Smith seemed to her back then: “He’s so handsome, I was always like, ‘When you’re older, you know, we can go out… No, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14,'” she revealed in 2013.

Will Smith and Zoë Kravitz in a behind the scenes of ‘After Earth’.



Twitter users lashed out at Zoë Kravitz after she posted a photo of her Oscars outfit on Instagram, the post was accompanied by the message: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the awards where we now apparently assault people on stage.”.

Will Smith’s fan base came out to defend him and set out to expose the “hypocrisy” of Hollywood, bringing up previous scandals of those who attacked the actor, including Jim Carrey, who claimed that Will had to have been escorted out of the Dolby Theater after the hit. The conversation about violence at the 2022 Oscars is still ongoing, but the Twitter community is ready to “cancel” anyone who takes the opposite side of Will Smith.