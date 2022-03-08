Zoe Kravitz gets support from all but one of the Catwoman actresses

Last March 4 was released in theaters ‘batman‘ where we have finally been able to see Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz playing Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in this new version of the superhero.

The premiere on the big screen has been a complete success at the box office in Spain, achieving the best opening weekend of the year, accumulating 3,400,000 euros this weekend.

On the occasion of this important date Zoe Kravitz made a post on your account Instagram where I wrote along with several photos of him and Pattinson: “‘The Batman is out“.





Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson as Catwoman and Batman | Warner Bros.

a post that has been highly commented by many of his followers and familiar faces but among the messages he has received highlight the two of the previous actresses who gave life to cat woman at the cinema.

A) Yes, michelle pfeifferwho played her in 1992 with ‘Batman Returns’ has sent her various emoticons such as a heart, a flame, hands up and applause.

While Halle Berry who starred in ‘Catwoman’ in 2004 writes: “Yasssssss!!! I can’t wait… meow!”.

Anne Hathaway’s words about Zoe Kravizt after knowing that she was going to be Catwoman

The only one who has not written in Zoe Kravitz’s post was Anne Hathawaywho played Selina in ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2012 alongside Christian Bale (Batman) and Heath Ledger (Joker) in Christopher Nolan’s film.

But, although he has not dedicated a few words to Zoe now, he has. she did when she found out she had been chosen for the role in ‘The Batman’: “My big congratulations to Zoe Kravitz on getting the part of a lifetime… Well, a lifetime anyway. Enjoy the ride,” he wrote.





Anne Hathaway as Catwoman in ‘The Dark Knight’ | Warner Bors.

But, in addition, he commented in an interview with ‘Collider’ the advice I would give to the actress to face being Catwoman: “If I had any advice for her it would be literally don’t listen to anyone because I think the only way to play that role is to give your own version”, he began by saying.

“All of us have had different directors and our performances were specific to the movies. So I don’t think you can get too hung up on performances. I’m really excited to see what she does. I thought she was the perfect choice.”

