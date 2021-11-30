Zoe Kravitz happy birthday – Radio Monte Carlo

Zoë Isabella Kravitz, daughter of lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, was born in Venice Beach, California on December 1, 1988. She has already released an album and two EPs, but cinema is actually the field in which she is most active.

Zoë made her debut in 2007 with the film “Sapori e disapori”, followed by the films “The darkness in the soul” (2007), “Birds of America” ​​(2008), “The obstacles of the heart” (2010), ” Twelve “(2010),” X-Men – The Beginning “(2011),” After Earth “(2013),” Divergent “(2014),” Mad Max: Fury Road “(2015),” The Divergent Series: Insurgent “(2015),” The Divergent Series: Allegiant “(2016),” Crazy Night – Party with the Dead “(2017),” Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them “(2016),” Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald “( 2018), “The Batman” (2022).

He has also participated in some episodes of the series “Californication”, “Big Little Lies” and “High Fidelity”.

there 3 curiosities on your account:

1 – On June 29, 2019 she married actor Karl Glusman, in Paris. Among the guests, in addition to Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, also the second husband of the mother, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon and Denzel Washington. In December 2020 Zoë and Karl split and the actress is now in a relationship with actor Channing Tatum.

2 – It has 55 tattoos, each with a specific meaning, and on the Web you can find a complete list of them.

3 – With the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house, he has created a lipstick collection that bears his name and includes six new shades of the Rouge Pur Couture lipstick.

(Photo Getty Images)