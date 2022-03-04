Zoë Kravitz: her before and after Batman; that’s how it changed for Catwoman

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.03.2022 12:39:06





The performances of Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell on batman is not the only thing that has received applause from fans and critics, because the Catwoman from Zoe Kravitz also became one of the favorite characters of the gloomy, frantic and sinister matt reeves movie that is getting ready to join the top of the best tapes of the Bat Man.

Zoe Kravitz has dispelled any doubts and shown that he was born to be Catwoman. In addition to his unquestionable talent to personify the smartinsightful and seductive felinethe actress went through a long creative process that helped him build his own version of Selina Kyle.

Zoë Kravitz before ‘The Batman’

The daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz was born in 1998. He had a complicated adolescence due to suffering from bulimia for almost a decade. Her insecurities about her own figure were awakened in her by living in a supposedly ‘perfect’ environment that responded to canons of beauty and stereotypes.

“I felt like I didn’t fit in anywhere and was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posture. I was a stocky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had a skinny, impossibly beautiful mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt small and unattractive.“, he recalled in an interview with ElleUSA.

Regarding her eating disorder, the actress pointed out that she is fine now, “but I am very alert. It’s a disease, and I never allow myself to forget that.” he pointed.

He debuted on the big screen with the film No Reservations (2007), shortly after he began his foray into superhero movies after giving life to angel savior on X Men First generation (2011).

Among his most notable films are Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Fantastic beasts and where to find them and its sequel The crimes of Grindelwald, the saga Divergent and kimi. Also starred Big Little Lies next to Nicole Kidman, Reese witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern.

This is how Zoë Kravitz prepared to play Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz mentioned in the interview for CBR that the strength of her Catwoman comes from her own femininity and fragility, characteristics that contrast with the melancholy of the Batman’s Pattinson.

“I think for Selina (Kyle) a lot of her power comes from her vulnerability. I really wanted to (show) this idea of ​​what it is to be feminine, sexy and strong. She didn’t want to have to imitate male strength or power. i really wanted allow her to be soft, feminine and part of her power“, he pointed.

amt​