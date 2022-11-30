Zoë Kravitz in another project with Warner Bros. after “The Batman” and “Kimi”

The American actress joins a new production described as a heist thriller. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets is an upcoming heist thriller starring and produced by Zoë Kravitz. This is the third collaboration between the American actress and Warner Bros. after acting in the films batman (like Catwoman) and Kimithe latter was launched exclusively on the platform HBO Max. Conceived by writer Leyna Krow, the production promises to redefine this film genre.

According to the description you share The Hollywood Reporter“ is a story centered on twin bank robbers, one with supernatural powers and the other without them . One twin, Maggie, is her brains and brawn with her telekinesis, super strength, fluent language, invincibility and more, while the other, the narrator, is the self-proclaimed face of the operation. The other twin will follow Maggie every step of the way, but when her new adventure goes awry, she begins to have doubts about the lives they lead, especially when gunshots begin to rain down on her and her impenetrable sister” from she.

Zoë Kravitz gave life to Selina Kyle (Catwoman) in “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves. (Warner Bros.)

The relationship between Zoë Kravitz and Warner Bros.

Kravitz has become one of the stars within the Warner Bros. sphere after giving life to Selina Kyle, also known as catwoman in the most recent film about the Dark Knight of DC Comics . Written and directed by Matt Reevesthis new beginning of the Gotham superhero – now played by Robert Pattinson– was a box office success, grossing more than $770 million globally. In addition, the artist also surprised recently with a leading role in Kimithe tape Steven Soderbergh. Soon, she will have her directorial debut with pussy islanda thriller that will feature the participation of Channing Tatum and Simon Rex.

On the other hand, Krow became known for the publication of some short stories under the title I’m Fine, but You Appear to Be Sinking. Additionally, to this future project together with Zoë Kravitzwill work on the adaptation of one of his stories, sinkholeIn collaboration with Jordan Peele (Flees!) and Issa Rae (insecure) for Universal. Meanwhile, he is awaiting the release of his first novel, fire season.

This year, Kravitz also starred in the movie “Kimi” which was released exclusively on streaming. (HBO Max)

Among the accredited producers of The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets there is the lead actress herself along with Matt Jackson, from Jackson Pictures, who was behind The trial of the Chicago 7 Y master bet, both films written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Joanne Lee will executive produce. At the moment, it is not known when filming will begin and Warner Bros. has not offered any tentative date for its premiere.

