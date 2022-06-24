Zoë Kravitz in another project with Warner Bros. after “The Batman” and “Kimi”

The American actress joins a new production described as a heist thriller. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets is an upcoming heist thriller starring in and produced by Zoe Kravitz. This is the third collaboration between the American actress and Warner Bros. after acting in the films batman (as Catwoman) and kimithe latter was launched exclusively on the platform hbo max. Conceived by the writer Leyna Krow, the production promises to redefine this cinematographic genre.

According to the description you share The Hollywood Reporter“ is a story centered on twin bank robbers, one with supernatural powers and one without. . One twin, Maggie, is her brains and brawn with her telekinesis, super strength, fluency in speech, invincibility, and more, while the other, the narrator, is the self-proclaimed face of the operation. The other twin will follow Maggie every step of the way, but when her new adventure goes awry, she begins to have second thoughts about the life they lead, especially when the gunfire begins to rain down on her and her impenetrable sister. she.

Zoë Kravitz played Selina Kyle (Catwoman) in “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves. (Warner Bros.)

The relationship between Zoë Kravitz and the Warner Bros.

Kravitz has become one of the stars within the Warner Bros. sphere after giving life to Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman in the most recent film about the Dark Knight of DC Comics . Written and directed by Matt Reevesthis new beginning of the Gotham superhero –played now by Robert Pattinson– was a box office success, grossing over $770 million globally. In addition, the artist also recently surprised with a leading role in kimithe tape Steven Soderbergh. Soon, she will have her directorial debut with Pussy Islanda thriller that will feature the participation of Channing Tatum and Simon Rex.

On the other hand, Krow became known for the publication of some short stories under the title I’m Fine, but You Appear to Be Sinking. Additionally, to this future project together with Zoe Kravitzwill work on the adaptation of one of his stories, sink holeIn collaboration with jordan peele (Flees!) and Issa Rae (insecure) for Universal. Meanwhile, he is awaiting the release of his first novel, fire season.

This year, Kravitz also starred in the movie “Kimi” which was released exclusively on streaming. (HBOMax)

Among the accredited producers of The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets there’s the lead actress herself alongside Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures, who was behind The trial of the Chicago 7 Y master bet, both films written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Joanne Lee will executive produce. At the moment, it is not known when the filming will begin and Warner Bros. It has not offered any tentative date for its premiere.

