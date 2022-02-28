Zoe Kravitz in the shadow of a surname

The challenge is not easy, neither for Zoë Kravitz nor for Robert Pattinson in this new DC movie, “The Batman”. Both have actors and actresses behind them who have given life to their respective characters. But, both have the talent to minimize the comparisons that, since they were announced as protagonists of the Matt Reeves movie, have raised all kinds of comments, found not to lose the habit.

It was in 2019 when Kravitz was finalized as the new “Catwoman”, thus relieving Michelle Pfeiffer (“Batman Returns”, 1992), Halle Berry (“Catwoman”, which is like a full stop) and Anne Hathaway (“The Dark Knight Rises”), actresses who most recently embodied her on the big screen.

But Kravitz has not been oblivious to the character, since in 2017 he lent his voice to the animated film “The Batman Lego Movie”. In addition, as it was known at that time, she left Ella Balinska, Ana de Armas and Eiza González wanting to dress in that tight black suit by Selina Kyle.

Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, and who has had to row against the tide trying to make her name shine, without the help of the pressure of her famous father’s surname, expressed in 2015 that movie lovers were eager for characters strong feminine, that leave a mark and that is precisely what he has insisted on doing.

“I really think ‘Catwoman’ would have been the only (superhero character) that I would consider, just because I feel really connected to her emotionally and also aesthetically. I think there’s an authenticity and an edge to her that appeals to me,” he told EW. .

The career of the 33-year-old actress and model, an acting graduate of the Conservatory of Theater Arts at Purchase University in New York, began when she made her debut in 2007 in the romantic comedy film “No Reservations” and in 2011 gave life to Angel Salvatore in “X-Men: First Class”. She also highlights films like “Yelling to the sky”, “Divergent” to “Mad Max” or “Fantastic Animals”.

voice and vote

The Californian is so excited about her new Catwoman that the director has also allowed her to contribute. For example, in the little that has been seen so far, Kravitz sports long, sharp nails, almost like natural claws that he grew during quarantine because he couldn’t go to the salon.

“We developed the costume together as a team, and actually, the nails weren’t originally planned. I called Matt and he was like, ‘I have this idea, we should do crazy, evil, wonderful, scary nails. Without nail polish, make them look like claws’ and we were able to incorporate it at the last minute,” she enthused.