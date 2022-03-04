Zoë Kravitz, inherited her father’s elegance and good taste in cars

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz follows her father’s heritage with her luxury cars. Find out what the famous rocker’s car is below.

Lenny Kravitz, the father of the famous actress, appeared on the networks with an emotional message to his daughter for the premiere of the movie Batman. He was very happy with her professional success and with the comments that were generated from the film where the role of Zoë Kravitz was highlighted.

In addition to its success on the networks, they began to talk about the wonderful Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic that the actress has in her garage. However, her father also stood out for the elegance and good taste of his vehicles. Many of us have already seen Lenny Kravitz posing on his amazing Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but who has seen the incredible car he has?

Lenny Kravitz on his Harley-Davidson.

The rocker has an amazing Porsche Panamera, worthy of a collection! It is a car that is worth around 320 million dollars, in its cheapest version. In addition, it has a power of 330 to 462 CV and an acceleration of 4.6 to 5.6 seconds. Terrible! But the most impressive thing is the elegance of its design, super sophisticated, very much in the style of Lenny.

Lenny Kravitz’s Porsche Panamera.

In this way, the car allows you to combine the characteristics of a sports car with the comfort of a luxury limousine. Once again, we emphasize comfort and quality when choosing your vehicles in the Kravitz family. A fact for nothing less and to take into account, if you are interested in acquiring a car of such dimensions.

As for the collection of this brand, the first generation of the Porsche Panamera was in 2010. However, the last known update that came out with three versions occurred in 2021. The Executive and Sport Turismo versions are the most expensive on the market. . We will have to keep waiting for new designs worth admiring!