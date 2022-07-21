Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz is attacked on Twitter for failing Will Smith and Chris Rock

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Later, the Internet recalled an interview Kravitz gave to W Magazine in 2013 in which he talked about Jaden Smith, with whom he dated when he was just 14 years old and she was 24 so They started calling her a pedophile. Thus, from one moment to another, Twitter attacked the actress without measure.

Fortunately, his loyal fans came to his defense and created #LeaveZoeAlone. “It’s pretty remarkable. The teen Twitter mob and 30 year old blue checkers who think they’re teens are actually trying to cancel Zoe Kravitz because she had the audacity to call out violence at the Oscars,” one user wrote.

It is important to mention that Zoë condemns violence because for years she was a victim of physical violence living with a domestic abuser.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

How I met your father: This was the cameo of a beloved character from How I met your mother

11 seconds ago

Drake suspected of having committed a crime: arrested by the Swedish police, the rapper comes out of silence

1 min ago

Miley Cyrus had her hair groped and held by a fan who tried to force-kiss her in the crowd

12 mins ago

COMIX IS WRITTEN WITH X – Latest News from Guatemala

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button