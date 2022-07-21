Zoë Kravitz is attacked on Twitter for failing Will Smith and Chris Rock

Later, the Internet recalled an interview Kravitz gave to W Magazine in 2013 in which he talked about Jaden Smith, with whom he dated when he was just 14 years old and she was 24 so They started calling her a pedophile. Thus, from one moment to another, Twitter attacked the actress without measure.

you tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram😭😭🏊🏾‍♂️ — Corn͏ 🌟 (@cornskiii)

March 29, 2022

Fortunately, his loyal fans came to his defense and created #LeaveZoeAlone. “It’s pretty remarkable. The teen Twitter mob and 30 year old blue checkers who think they’re teens are actually trying to cancel Zoe Kravitz because she had the audacity to call out violence at the Oscars,” one user wrote.

March 30, 2022

It is important to mention that Zoë condemns violence because for years she was a victim of physical violence living with a domestic abuser.