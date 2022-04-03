Zoë Kravitz is inspired by Audrey Hepburn at the Oscars

The best red carpets

The Oscars red carpet did not disappoint. It was a true fashion show in which the actresses opted for very diverse trends and, above all, they lavished glamor on the most anticipated night in the film industry. But far from cut outsextreme volumes or masculine-inspired styles, Zoë Kravitz decided to bet on the classic elegance of one of the icons of cinema, Audrey Hepburn.

Zoë Kravitz put aside for one night the informal style that she always shows off and opted for a look that was an ode to the most classic outfits. The actress donned a pastel pink Yves Saint Laurent design with which she surprised as soon as she arrived near the Dolby Theater.

The design, long and with a strapless neckline, incorporated a bow at the neckline as the most relevant detail. A look that seemed to come out of Audrey Hepburn’s closet, who often opted for this type of neckline, leaving her shoulders uncovered, a silhouette that especially favored the actress of Belgian origin.

But Zoë’s similarities to Audrey weren’t limited to her choice of wardrobe. the look beauty of the actress of Batman also very reminiscent of the protagonist of Holidays in Rome. Kravitz pulled her hair back into a polished bun and sported the side swept bangs that Hepburn made her trademark and hasn’t stopped copying ever since. A hairstyle that softens the features and gives a romantic touch to any look.

The Californian actress decided on a make-up in soft shades of the brown palette, with eyeliner to highlight the look and cheekbones marked with peach blush. A way to make up the look that was also among Audrey’s favorites.

Of course, the detail of the jewels was not lacking to finish making the comparisons with Audrey evident, who always liked the most minimalist style when it came to adorning herself. On this occasion, Zoë chose a diamond necklace attached to her neck and short diamond earrings, the perfect combination to accompany the spectacular Saint Laurent design she was wearing without detracting from the limelight.

An outstanding look that reaffirms that the classic and timeless elegance that Audrey Hepburn displayed has not lost an iota of validity seven decades later and Zoë Kravitz with her look has been in charge of demonstrating it.

