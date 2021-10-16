Zoë Kravitz is Matt Reeves’ Catwoman

“The Batman” from Matt Reeves will debut in American cinemas on March 4, 2022. The images of the new film with Robert Pattinson will be shared with fans during the event DC FanDome but Reeves gives a preview showing the world a shot that portrays the new one Catwoman. The character will be played by Zoë Kravitz.

The iconic character of Selina Kyle, born from comics, created by Bob Kane And Bill Finger in 1940 for the DC Comics. The heroin-anti-heroine addicted to theft and originally created as an opponent of Batman, is an ambiguous character, born as villain, but which also acquires characteristics of goodness and solidarity.

“The Batman”, new images from the film

Until now, previous promotional materials had shown Selina’s face, aka Catwoman, covered with a mask. Reeves finally unveils Kravitaz’s look for the film. The actress underlines the complexity encountered in designing the look of the new heroine. The work done by the costume designer was fundamental in this process Jacqueline Durran: “Being part of the process behind the creation of the character was fantastic”.

The origins of Bruce Wayne as a vigilante of Gotham City struggling with the various villain. Among these Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the Riddler (Paul Dano). In the cast of “The Batman“, Also Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright. The film serves as a standalone movie for the hooded crusader, and avoids fitting into the established universe of DC superhero movies. After actresses like Michelle Pfeifer, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry, it is therefore the turn of Zoe Kravitz to bring the provocative to the big screen Catwoman. The actress, daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz, has already voiced the character of Selina Kyle in the animated film “The Lego Batman“.

Arianna Panieri

Loading... Advertisements

follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Metro, Metropolitan Magazine

Adv