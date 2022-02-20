Zoë Kravitz is the new cover girl for American Elle

Zoe Kravitz He is one of the most followed Hollywood personalities by the media and fans. With an extensive career as an actress, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz has also ventured into modeling with the help of luxury brands such as Vera Wang and Svarowsky. Now, she consolidates her fashionista facet and is a girl on the cover of the elle american.

With all the elegance and sophistication that characterize her, the actress stars in the March edition and teaches with the latest trends from the hand of luxury brands. The slogans? Black and red, openings cut out and 3D flowers with the beach as the setting.

Zoë Kravitz hits with cut out looks

In the cover photo, Zoë Kravitz wore a red dress with sectors cut out on the front, one of the strongest fashion whims that has prevailed since last year. The garment, signed by Saint Laurenthave single shoulder and metallic gold clasp that provided elegance and combined with a pair of hoops of the same genre.

Zoë Kravitz’s elegant cover look. (Photo: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz)

He went for more and in another of the captures he showed himself with a catsuitalso from Saint Laurent, with a draped top and a large opening in the front. A maxi red 3D flower on the neck contributed volume and originality to the bet.

With a cut out jumpsuit, Zoë Kravitz stars in the new cover of Elle. (Photo: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz)

In the same vein, she was then captured with a set of T-shirt and black knitted shorts and a cape on top of the same color. This time he took the red flowers on the headwhich together with the loose hair with subtle waves and the face almost without makeup gave her a wave boho-chic to styling.

Zoë Kravitz’s fashion production for Elle magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz)

Zoë Kravitz puts a twist on fashion classics

In keeping with the beach landscape, another of the looks featured a black woven tunic, rustic and delicate at the same time, which left several sectors of skin exposed. One more time, added a red flower on the neck that gave distinction to the basic garment.

Zoé Kravitz posed for Elle USA wearing cut-outs and flowers. (Photo: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz)

More elegant, he then posed with a red silk setmade up of a corset with a bow at the front and pleated details and wide-leg trousers with a flowing silhouette.

In red, Zoë Kravitz shines in Elle. (Photo: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz)

Lastly, he reverted a beach classic: he posed with a black enetriz strapless by Schiapareli what’s wrong with it two red flowers in the bust area that elevated the garment to the next level.

Zoë Kravitz, with one piece by Schiaparelli. (Photo: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz)

