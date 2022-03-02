Zoë Kravitz is working on her first solo album

Zoe Kravitz has become one of the most popular names in Hollywood. The actress has starred in great series and movies in recent times.

Productions of the likes of Big Little Lies, Gemini, Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, Kimi, and even the new tape Batman are some of his projects.

However, women have been characterized by having a fairly diverse career. Given that Before fully entering the seventh art, Kravitz had his own musical project: the Lolawolf duo.

Despite everything, the new rumors indicate that the actress would be ready to take the next step in your career. This because Zoë Kravitz would be ready toto release his first full-length solo album.

Zoë Kravitz solo album

The actress spoke exclusively with Elle magazine about her plans for the future. In addition to advancing part of her new films, He also confessed that he is working on a solo album.

The actress did not tell many details about the album, but she did refer to the feelings she has when composing music. About this, she said that “It feels vulnerable and a little scary, but creating music makes me happy.”

However, Zoë Kravitz confirmed that the work will be done in collaboration with one of the most important music producers of recent times: Jack Antonoff.

Antonoff has been responsible for great albums in recent decades. Among these, the latest works by Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana del Rey or St. Vincent.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Kravitz and Antonoff have collaborated. The artists had already shared in one of the scenes of High Fidelityone of the last series made by the actress who is daughter of rocker, Lenny Kravitz.













