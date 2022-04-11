Zoë Kravitz loved 15-year-old Jaden Smith; What is the age difference between them?

Zoë Kravitz trended on Twitter after speaking out about the infamous 2022 Oscars slap in the face. Divergent The student made it clear that she did not support Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. However, the conversation soon turned to Kravitz’s relationship with another member of the Smith family. Old interviews show that the batman The star made some comments about a teenage Jaden Smith. Many people condemn the comments as inappropriate given the age difference between the actors.

On Instagram, Zoë Kravitz reveals that she does not support Will Smith slapping Chis Rock at the Oscars 2022

“Here’s a photo of my dress at the awards show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage now,” Kravitz captioned a photo of her 2022 Oscars look that she posted on Instagram. Shortly after, he followed up with another photo of his look after the party. “And here’s a picture of my dress at the after-awards party, where we’re apparently yelling profanities,” he said. big lies alum captioned the second Instagram photo.

Zoë Kravitz via IG: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we’re apparently attacking people on stage now.” pic.twitter.com/a1WuBKi5nN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 29, 2022

“Don’t you support him by defending his wife?” an Instagram user asked in the comments? No, Kravitz. answered clearly. It didn’t take long for people on Twitter to call out Kravitz for some of his past behaviors related to the Smiths. Kravitz, Will and Jaden were cast in the film. After Earth in 2013. In an interview with V Magazine, per Daily Mail, Kravitz revealed that she found Jaden handsome and had to remind herself of the huge age difference between them.

‘The Batman’ star raved about a 14-year-old Jaden Smith

“There were times when I was dating Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to control myself, like what I tell you,” Kravitz revealed. “She has so much personality and so much swag, she’s so much cooler than me. And he’s so handsome, he was always like, when you’re older, you know, we’ll go out… No, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.”

What is the age difference between Jaden Smith and Zoë Kravitz?

Kravitz called those thoughts inappropriate and justified considering the age difference between the actors. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998. Meanwhile, Kravitz was born on December 1, 1988, which makes the age difference between the actors a full decade and puts Kravitz at 24 when he made those comments.

The ‘Kimi’ star called Jaden the love of her life at the ‘Divergent’ premiere

But that wasn’t the last time Kravitz opened up about his love for Jaden. at the premiere of Divergent in 2014, Kravitz interrupted an interview with Extra to call out Jaden.

“I dragged him out tonight,” Kravitz said of Jaden. “This is my date.” the kimi The actor then begins to rub Jaden’s chest and encourages him not to leave the event. Finally, Jaden walks out of the interview and Kravitz apologizes for the interruption. “Sorry, she’s like the love of my life,” he shared. “I dragged him out and texted him and said, ‘You have to come,’ so he did. I love it.”

