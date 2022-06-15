Zoë Kravitz makes it clear that her Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ is bisexual

In the eighty years that the character of Catwoman has, there have been several occasions in which we have seen her jump from the comic to the big screen in the skin of actresses of the stature of michelle pfeiffer by Anne Hathaway. However, and although the bar was very high, it was not until the arrival of Zoë Kravitz that the film industry dared (timidly) to directly address the issue of Selina Kyle’s sexuality.

She is a white-collar thief who ends up embroiled in a conspiracy resulting from corruption in Gotham. And while Bruce Wayne is Catwoman’s most famous love interest despite this, DC Comics made it abundantly clear in 2015 that Selina Kyle is bisexual within her canon.

This aspect of his identity is something that seems to have been reflected in the footage of batman, where Kravitz’s character refers at one point to his roommate, Anika, as “honey”, implying that both could maintain a sexual relationship. Despite the fact that in another scene she calls her a “friend”.





So, now that the actors are in the middle of promoting the film, the actress from Big Little Lies about it and has been emphatic in her response: “This is definitely how I interpreted it, that they had some sort of romantic relationship”, Kravitz told Pedestrian TV.

However, the director of the film, Matt Reeves, has been more doubtful about it: “I don’t think we intended to go in that direction, but you can interpret it that way, of course. She (Zoe) has an intimacy with that character, a tremendous affection and deep, but more than something sexual, we intended it to be something very intimate“.





And it is that, something that the director explained to the actress to work the character is that Selina “she is attracted to wayward people because she was lost and she wants to take care of them because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore. Anika is lost and loves her“.

A timid gesture of inclusion but that brings us a little closer to breaking the taboo of the characters queer in the great superhero blockbusters. Something that contrasts, on the other hand, with how the screenwriter Genevieve Valentine and the artist Garry Brown did it on paper with a kiss between the character and another woman, explaining at the time that his bisexuality “was not a revelation but a confirmation”.

Photos | batman