Zoe Kravitz never saw “Twilight” and Robert Pattinson says that this “hate” was the fashion of 2010

A video featuring “The Batman” co-stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz during an interview has gone viral on Twitter. It appears to be from a conversation between the two actors with People magazine and Kravitz admits that he hasn’t seen “Twilight”, to which Pattinson says: “It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.”

However, Kravitz, who plays the Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ Batman, later recalled seeing the first Twilight movie when her best friend forced her to go, but she doesn’t really remember. The film franchise, based on Stephenie Meyer’s series of vampire novels of the same name, revolved around a 17-year-old girl, Isabella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, who begins a forbidden love affair with Edward Cullen’s, who was in the skin of Pattinson.

The “Twilight” franchise was not well received by critics, and all the films became the subject of ridicule for many, so for Pattinson to know that many hated the series was fashionable. However, in commercial terms the scenario was different, and they were enormously successful. “Twilight” was a pop culture sensation, catapulting Stewart and Pattinson around the world.

Zoe Kravitz takes on the Catwoman costume

Meanwhile, “The Batman” has received early positive reactions, though full reviews won’t be released until the embargo is lifted on February 28. Posts regarding the film are using phrases like “euphoric”, “sensational” and “exciting”.

Zoe definitely channeled her Catwoman role for the film’s London premiere, wearing a sexy black look on the red carpet. The actress wore an elegant black halter dress giving a touch of “old” Hollywood glamor yet modern and sexy, with a sleek column silhouette and wrapping around her neck in a halter style.