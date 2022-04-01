Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Growing Up Biracial: “I Was Uncomfortable With My Blackness”

Zoë Kravitz has frequently spoken about her racial identity in interviews and on social media. This is what the star of the batman he said about growing up biracial and being proud to be black.

Zoë Kravitz said she once felt “uncomfortable with her blackness”

Although she is now a famous artist in her own right, Zoë Kravitz first rose to fame as the daughter of musician and actor Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. In a March 2022 interview with The Guardian, Kravitz discussed growing up with famous parents who “broke boundaries in so many ways.”

“They both dealt with being artists who didn’t act, dress, look or sound the way a black person was supposed to act in terms of what white people specifically were comfortable with,” Kravitz said of his parents.

She went on to explain that she sometimes felt uncomfortable with her heritage. “I felt really insecure about my hair,” Kravitz said. “Relax it, put chemicals on it, pluck my eyebrows very thin. I felt uncomfortable with my blackness. It took me a long time to not only accept it but love it and want to shout it from the rooftops.”

Zoë Kravitz once shared a message about being a ‘black artist’

His interview promoting the 2022 film the batman It wasn’t the first time actress Zoë Kravitz had addressed her racial identity. In July of 2017, she shared an Instagram post that she has since deleted and can still be viewed on an account called The Shade Room.

In the photo, Kravitz posed in front of a quote by the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that read, “I AM NOT A BLACK ARTIST, I AM AN ARTIST.” Kravitz captioned the photo: “I think I’ll go for a black ride. And have a black talk. With my black friend. Maybe have a black lunch. Watch a black movie, sing a black song, smoke a black bong… then take a black nap on my black bed on my back sheets and have some back dreams. …..Happy to be [sic] black. You don’t have to say it in front of everything. #artisanalart.”

The ‘Batman’ star said she’s ‘very proud to be black’

In a May 2017 interview with Allure, Zoë Kravitz said that the older she gets, the more connected she feels to her roots and history.

“I’m definitely mixed. Both of my parents are mixed. I have white family on both sides,” Kravitz explained. “As I get older, the more I experience life, I identify more and more with being black and what that means: being more and more proud of it and feeling connected to my roots and my history.”

She went on to describe her experience as a biracial girl in predominantly white schools. “It’s been a really interesting journey because I was always one of the only black kids in any of my schools,” Kravitz said. “I went to private schools full of white kids. I think a lot of that made me want to blend in or not be seen as black. White kids always talk about your hair and make you feel weird.”

The actress said she is now “in love” with her culture and “very proud to be black.” “I had this struggle of accepting myself as black and loving that part of me,” Kravitz said. “And now I’m so in love with my culture and so proud to be black.”

