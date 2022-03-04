Zoë Kravitz played Catwoman as a bisexual character in ‘The Batman’

It’s today, it’s today! the long awaited movie batmaninterpreted by Robert Pattinson What Batman and Zoe Kravitz What Catwoman, arrived today at cinema complexes across the country. And with it, some anecdotes of the protagonists are coming to light. Such is the case of Kravitz, who assured that he played Catwoman as bisexual in The Batman.

As published by Varietythe actress had a talk with the Australian newspaper The Pedestrianwhere he commented that played Catwoman as bisexual in the movie, and this can be noticeable in one scene, according to the actress.

What is Zoë Kravitz’s ‘bisexual scene’ in ‘The Batman’?

*Possible spoiler alert; if you don’t want to see it, scroll down to the next paragraph*

In a part of the tape, selina kyle enters his apartment to look for Anika, her friend; the detail of this is that Selina calls him by ‘baby’. What was striking is that he did it in a somewhat open-ended way, which leaves open the possibility of many interpretations.

*spoiler ends*

When pedestrian asked if this scene was meant to highlight the Selina’s bisexualityKravitz responded, “Definitely. that’s the way i interpreted that, that they had some sort of romantic relationship”. When she said this, the reporter who approached her commented that he was happy that her character’s bisexuality was finally brought to life on the big screen, to which she Zoë said, “I agree.”

Matt Reeves talks about Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

For his part, the director of the film, Matt Reevesalso spoke with pedestrianwho commented that “(The movie is) very faithful to the character of Selina Kyle”, as published Variety.

“She’s not Catwoman yet, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there. And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I talked to Zoë early on and one of the things she said that I loved was, ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray and she really wants to take care of these strays because she She doesn’t want to be like that anymore, and Anika is like a stray and loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has with her mother, who she lost, that she wasn’t a stray anymore,’” explains Reeves.

He added: “So, I don’t think we intended to go straight that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous deep fondness for that character, more than a sexual thing, but it was supposed to there was quite an intimate relationship between them”, commented the director of batman.