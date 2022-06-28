Zoë Kravitz played Catwoman as bisexual in The Batman

During its eighty year history cat woman She has been portrayed by several actresses in different media. But while certainly a lot of the character’s traits have been correctly translated from the comics to the screen, live-action productions featuring the thief haven’t directly addressed the issue of Selina Kyle’s sexuality to date.

Although Bruce Wayne is the most important and famous love interest of Catwoman, it should be remembered that in 2015, in the pages of Catwoman #39DC Comics established that Selina Kyle is bisexual within her canon.

Therefore, in a context where the representation of the LGBTQ community has become a relevant issue in comic book adaptations, the Pedestrian portal decided to ask Zoe Kravitz about that aspect of her portrayal of Catwoman in batmanthe new Gotham vigilante movie.

In particular, Pedestrian consulted Kravitz about a scene from batman where her character would refer to another woman named Anika as “baby”, stating that this could imply that the two had a relationship. The actress did not hesitate to respond and confirmed that at least she understood that moment in that way.

“That’s definitely how I interpreted that, that they had some sort of romantic relationship,” Kravitz said

Before the response of the actress, the reporter commented that he was happy that Catwoman’s bisexuality reached the big screen and Kravitz replied: “I agree!”

The kiss between Eiko (dressed as Catwoman) and Selina in Catwoman #39 (2015).

But does this mean that Catwoman is bisexual in the world of batman? For now there would still be room for doubt because in the same interview the director Matt Reeves indicated that that scene had another nuance in the script.

“(The movie is) very true to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s still not Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there.” Reeves said. “And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I talked to Zoë early on and one of the things she said that I loved was, ‘(Selina) is drawn to strays because she was a stray and she really wants to take care of these strays. because she doesn’t want to be like that anymore and Anika is like a stray and loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has with her mother, who she lost, that she wasn’t a stray anymore.”

“ThenI don’t think we intended to go straight that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous deep fondness for that character, more than a sexual thing, but there was supposed to be a pretty intimate relationship between them.” concluded.

batman will have its pre-premiere this March 2 in Chile.