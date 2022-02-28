Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman in “The Batman”

On “batman” Actress Zoë Kravitz brings to life one of the most iconic characters in the world of comics, Catwoman. In this new interpretation of the legend of the dark knight written and directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, Kravitz joins an all-star cast of actors interested in him included in the saga of the hooded vigilante of the night and now she talks about her experiences giving new life to the new incarnation of the femme fatale feline.

Zoë, how did the role of Catwoman come to you?

One day I got a call from my agent and he said they were doing a Batman movie and there was a role for Catwoman. There was a specific list of people that they were seeing, I didn’t know who they were, but I think he just mentioned that it was a pretty short list, and that they wanted me to go and meet Matt Reeves. I just tried not to get too excited because we’ve all grown up with these characters, and it’s the role of a lifetime. As a result, I tried very hard to keep my enthusiasm in check and not get too attached to the idea. Then I went to Los Angeles and I met Matt, and he made it even worse because he was so cool and interested. He had such interesting ideas, and he’s one of the most interesting artists I’ve ever met because of the way he approaches his work. Then he sent me the script. I read it and that made it worse again because he was really good. He kept asking me, “When is something going to happen that will make me feel like if I don’t get the part, it’s a good thing or something?” As if he was trying to trick my brain. I read with Rob, and that made things worse again because he was so cool and sweet. And so, at the end of the day, I would have been very sad that I didn’t get the part. When Matt called me, he was over the moon, and I was finally able to let all that emotion out. I’ve been holding my breath or something for a month.

What attracted you to this interaction with the character of Selina Kyle?

I had this superficial idea of ​​Catwoman. She is iconic. She is hot. She’s great. She we like her. She was that kind of ideas. What was special was being able to read the script and allow all those ideas to fade away. Matt wrote a very complex story and was talking about his “Chinatown” and “Klute” references and some of the most fascinating female characters I’ve ever seen on screen. Also, what was cool and helpful was that I was really able to forget about Catwoman and who she is in the culture. It was interesting to forget about all that and focus on this incredibly complex female character that he had created. Playing someone so strong and vulnerable at the same time is really nice and refreshing. To be able to play a female character who is strong and yet doesn’t have to be masculine in any way, but can still be strong, I think that’s a really interesting space. It was also very important to me and Matt not to victimize her and not make this character into any kind of stereotype or idea or fetishize her, because she is this icon in so many ways. I thought, “I want to get rid of all that and I want to really understand who she is.” There were times when I would read the script and my heart would break for her. Really, this person has been through a lot of pain and I allowed that to be my way of telling her story.

Whether it’s Selina Kyle or Catwoman, she’s actually one of the fan-favorite characters in the entire DC Universe. How did she feel about putting on the costume knowing how iconic it is in pop culture?

The costume was crazy. Even now if I look at the pictures it’s surreal. I really tried to land and forget about it. I had to think more like, “Okay, this is something we all know” and “I’m going to get on my bike to do something and this is my suit.” You almost have to fool yourself to forget all of that or it gets too complicated, I think of too many different things. The first time Rob and I did a screen test together and Rob shows up in a Batman suit, it’s like, “Oh my God, am I talking to Batman?” You never really get used to it. I would see the silhouette of him walking around the set and for that to become normal was almost weirder, to be honest. The weirdest part was when he said “Good morning” to Batman.

Did you do any research through the comics to find something that inspired you?

I wasn’t a comic book reader before. She had seen all the Batman movies. I was a big fan of the Universe. Once we started, I went up to Matt and said, “What should I read?” Because there is so much information out there that I was actually afraid of being overwhelmed and almost having too many ideas or directions to follow. We ended up focusing on the “Batman: Year One” comic, which was really his biggest reference in terms of comics. I ended up reading it a million times and focused on it because I was a little nervous about doing a deep dive. I liked too many things and wanted to do them all. In fact, I decided to be quite strict with myself, even though it was very tempting to read everything I had in my hands.

“I had this shallow idea of ​​Catwoman. It’s iconic. It’s sexy. It’s cool. We like her. It was those kinds of ideas. What was special was being able to read the script and allow all those ideas to melt away.”Zoe Kravitzactress“

She’s also incredibly physically strong, and your little frame belies what you can do with it, because as well as being highly intelligent, she really has to fight. Did you do any specific type of training regimen?

We train a lot. I went to London three months before we started shooting to start training and learn how to move and kick. I spoke with Rob Alonzo, our stunt coordinator, who is a genius. We had both been watching all these videos of cats and big cats and the way they fight, trying to incorporate that into the movement of the character and to do it in a way that felt practical and real. So yeah, I’m not as strong and big, but I’m faster and I find ways to incorporate that into fights. Taking all those ideas and combining them into physical movements was really interesting, but also difficult.

Also, it’s a very emotional script, a very emotional journey, and then you go home and work out for two and a half hours, and it’s the last thing you want to do anyway. Obviously, you want to look good and all that, and feel good, but I wanted to make sure that it was possible for her to do any of these physical things that I was doing. I became very, very strong. I was able to do more push-ups than I had ever done in my life, and I could lift heavy things and carry heavy things. It was absolutely crazy to feel the physical transformation.

“batman”, definitely a film of Superheros from DC, it’s also unexpected in many ways. What do you hope the audience will feel when they see this film on the screen?

I hope they are surprised and that it feels like something new because we as a culture obviously love movies of Superheros. That’s why we do them over and over again. That said, I don’t want to walk out of the theater and see the movie I thought I was going to see. I want to go to the movies and say, “I had no idea what I was getting myself into.” I want to be on the edge of my seat. I want to be surprised. I also want to be satisfied. I think that “batman“It really checks all those boxes. When I first saw the movie, I was alone and I could feel the moments where I yelled ‘Wow!’ at the screen. It’s a really communal experience. I hope people go to the movies and see see because it’s the kind of thing you want to go to with your friends and family and you want to interact with this movie, it’s really very exciting.