Zoë Kravitz: Preparation first! Zoë Kravitz drank milk like a cat to play Catwoman | Present

Without a doubt, one of the films that has surprised millions of people around the world in recent days is The Batman, and it is not for less, since after so much time preparing for the plot, we can finally appreciate it on the screen. great.

To the surprise of many, the film has left most of those who have seen it with a great taste in their mouths, not only because of the environment in which the events, photography or music unfold, but also because of the excellent interpretation of the characters. .

Regarding the latter, let’s take into account that Robert Pattinson who plays Batman and Zoë Kravitz who plays Catwoman have taken the spotlight from all over the world and the attention of millions of users on social networks, by surprising everyone with his amazing roles.

Can you imagine the previous preparation that these actors had to have to achieve such extraordinary performances?

There are many stories of the crazy things that many of them have to do to give more realism to their character, as is the case with what Zoë Kravitz had to do to play the sultry Catwoman.

Kravitz assured that during the preparation of his character had to drink milk just like cats do, this in order to understand the behaviors and movements of felines.

It was in an interview The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon, questioned the actress about what she had to do to embody Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman.

During the show, Fallon asked Kravitz if he got to “drink milk from a bowl” to understand the attitude of her character, to which she replied: “I did it”.

Due to the humorous tone in which the 33-year-old actress shared her answer, the presenter asked her again: “Did you drink milk from a bowl?” to which he replied: “Perhaps”.

In addition to this revelation, the actress assured that she did so because she did not know much about cats, since she had not lived with them before, so she took on the task of observing their behavior to make a better interpretation.

In addition to the above, Kravitz added that the cats were the most difficult to control during the filming of the film. “We were doing crazy stunts and all of that was fine, but then getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible”.

The Catwoman interpreter also reported that the cats had their own schedules on the set and that they were really considered in the recordings, but that despite this, the animals behaved like any other.

“I was just putting myself in a room with a bunch of cats, the ones that were going to be my pets, but they didn’t care…they didn’t do anything.”

Surely in addition to these preparations there were others that we could not even imagine, regardless of that, today we recognize that the great effort these actors made earned them so that the film batman which premiered a few days ago It has raised more than 130 million dollars so far. which irremediably makes it a box office record.