Zoë Kravitz raises Channing Tatum’s temperature in his Porsche

The famous actress Zoë Kravitz does not miss an opportunity and captivates her current partner from her classic car. A Porsche that is one of Tatum’s favourites, but which is also chosen by the new Catwoman. We tell you all the details below.

March 31, 2022 4:10 p.m.

Zoë Kravitz has a passionate love for engines. A celebrity who has a beautiful SUV, Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic, which is chosen for many of its events. Her faithful road companion and her most beloved acquisition. A truck that is also chosen by Channing Tatum, who is her current partner.

However, the famous Magic Mike actor also has an incredible garage of classics. A combination of cars, in which the years do not seem to have affected them at all. Otherwise, each one looks really amazing and worthy of a collector’s shelf.

Zoë can’t stop keeping an eye on her Porsche 911 classic. One of the most used and most beloved of the actor. A car that raises the temperature of the actress. A vehicle with which they have decided to spend several fiery moments, and with which they have traveled long road trips. A car that has the particularity of having been chosen for a sexy section of photos by Tatum, who encourages Zoë to play along.

This car has the peculiarity of having been manufactured since 1964. Over the years several generations have passed, but always with particularities that stood out and made it something typical of the brand. Many of these features are preserved to this day. And this, we believe, is one of the elements that makes it really attractive despite the passage of time.

This Porsche really is a beauty and with the image of this duo they make an incredible postcard. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum captivate us once again with their fabulous cars, and we can’t help but admire these pieces.

We tell you more in detail everything about the classic Porsche 911 below: