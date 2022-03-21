Zoë Kravitz reacts to tender photo of Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa

Many would think that Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz are the worst enemies, because the actor married Lisa Bonet at 2017who was previously married to Lenny and with whom he had a daughter, Zoe Kravitz.





Lenny and Lisa they were married in 1987, but their love did not last, well in 1993 broke upalthough they did it in a good way, and their daughter has always united them.

Zoë grew up with not only her father’s love, but also Jason Momoa’s, who is in your life from the 2005, when he was 17 years old.







The also actress keeps a very special affection for both his father, and his stepfather, who has been a great support, and recently They showed that they all get along very well and are a great family.

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa show their “brotherhood” and this is how Zoë Kravitz reacts

Lenny Kravitz published a Photo beside Jason Momoa this Saturday March 19 in your account Instagram with which he made it clear how well they get along.

“Ride or die. Brothers for life”, the singer wrote in a photo in which he is seen with the actor, both on a motorcycle, very happy, revealing their brotherhood.

This, after the short separation of Jason and Lisa, shows that things are better than ever, and they are the best of friends, giving a great lesson in maturity.

Before this act of public love, the actress Zoë Kravitz could not resist and reacted in the most tender way, evidencing the deep love he feels for his father and stepfather.

“Well, isn’t this just adorable? I love you both so much.” said the protagonist of Batman.

Zoë Kravitz reacts to Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s love post Instagram @lennykravitz

And Jason was not far behind and also expressed his affection to Lenny. “I love you brother ohana for life. ❤️❤️”.

Definitely, they are a big family, who has understood that love can do everything, and that the couple’s exes do not have to be their enemies, especially when there are children involved.

It is not the first time that Lenny and Jason have expressed their friendship in public, on other occasions as well. They posed together making it clear that whatever happens, always they will be best friends, and “brothers”.