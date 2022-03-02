Zoë Kravitz references ‘Catwoman’ on the red carpet of ‘The Batman’ premiere

Zoe Kravitz She became a red carpet favorite at the premiere of ‘The Batman‘ in New York, making a clear reference to his character ‘catwoman’ in the film directed by Matt Reeves.

For the occasion, the actress corroborated her fascination with monochrome dresses, as well as the appreciation she feels for her character, as she attended in a dress custom black color by Oscar de la Renta with a peculiar detail on the top.

Zoë Kravitz and her references to ‘The Batman’

And it is that the dress in question was not like any other, but that it had a corset column with velvet laces black that whose peculiarity is that it had two panels in the shape of a cat across the bust.

Although the Oscar de la Renta remitted immediately to ‘Catwoman’, fashion experts found in it a great similarity to a dress designed by Helmut Lang in 1989.

To complement the feat of Peter Copping (creative director of Oscar de la Renta) styling by Andrew Mukamal consisted of a beaty sexy look but without exaggeration, well Zoë Kravitz wore her hair statically back with a delicate curl on the bangs with a nude makeup and clearly cat eye included, which only required a pair of diamond earrings teardrop by Lorraine Schwartz and a subtle ring.

For its part, it is worth mentioning that at the premiere in New York, Robert Pattinson, star of ‘The Batman’ also honored his iconic character, betting on a total black look, like a true ‘Dark Knight’.

The actor wore a black Tom Ford suit Subtly shimmering with a classic barrel-cuffed shirt, silk tie, lace-up Gianni pumps and a cashmere double-breasted coat with peak lapels, a look that’s classy and not out of English.

This is not the first time the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet references his character, earlier, during the premiere of ‘The Batman’ in London, Zoe Kravitz also impressed with a tribute to the mythical superhero of Gotham Cityas the actress opted for a column dress Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tailored, with a striking scalloped halter neckline and cuts under the chest, which referred to the Batman logo.

