Zoe Kravitz regrets criticizing Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

One of the historic moments at the Oscars that will be remembered for many years is, without a doubt, the slap of Will Smith to Chris Rock after the comedian made fun of the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

After the controversy, many other celebrities spoke about it to justify Smith’s actions, while many others criticized the actor’s reaction, such as Zoë Kravitz, who has now shown regret for her criticism against the now winner of the Oscar for Best Actor.

Zoë Kravitz regrets criticizing Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

In a recent interview with the Wall Street JournalZoë Kravitz has expressed her regret over her decision to publicly criticize Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. A few days after the slap, the star of ‘The Batman’ posted a photo of herself on Instagram from the Oscars red carpet and wrote: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

“I’m undecided on what to say right now, because I’m only supposed to talk about it. I have very complicated feelings about it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s fine.”Kravitz told the WSJ.

It may interest you: The real reason behind Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock: Did Jada make him do it?

Kravitz’s post sparked an aggressive reaction on social media, prompting the actress to reflect on speaking out on social media. “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or say the wrong thing or do controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”Kravitz told the WSJ.

“It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. Internet is the opposite of conversation. The Internet is people taking things out and not receiving anything”he added.

“They reminded me that I am an artist. Being an artist isn’t about everyone loving you or everyone thinking you’re sexy. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen. I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art”Kravitz added.