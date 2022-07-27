Zoë Kravitz released acid comment after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

A series of acid comments shared Zoe Kravitz in his social networks regarding the slap he gave Will Smith Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The 33-year-old actress published two photos on her Instagram account where she appears wearing two of her outfits that she wore for the event.

However, it was not about images of appreciation of his looks, but he took advantage of the instance to shoot at the actor.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show where we’re apparently attacking people on stage now.”he wrote in one of the two posts.

Then, Zoe Kravitz replied the same controversial message for Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock: “And here’s a picture of my dress at the party after the awards show, where apparently we are now attacking people on stage” .

It should be noted that a few hours ago Chris Rock briefly referred to what happened on stage at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

“I don’t have a lot of shit to say about thatso if you came here for that, I had written an entire program before this weekend, “he then told the media at the scene.

“I’m still processing what happened so at some point I’ll talk about that shit. It will be serious. It will be fun, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes, ”she expressed.