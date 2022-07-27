Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz released acid comment after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

A series of acid comments shared Zoe Kravitz in his social networks regarding the slap he gave Will Smith Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The 33-year-old actress published two photos on her Instagram account where she appears wearing two of her outfits that she wore for the event.

However, it was not about images of appreciation of his looks, but he took advantage of the instance to shoot at the actor.

read also


post image

Chris Rock spoke about Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars: “I’m processing what happened”