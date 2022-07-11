After the success of “TheBatman”, Zoe Kravitz returns to Warner Bros to star in a new project: the thriller “The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets”based on the homonymous novel by Leyna Krow.

This was revealed by the specialized media dead line about the film that follows the story of two twins who are bank robbers. One of them is Maggie, who has supernatural abilities such as telekinesis and super strength, while her sister leads the operation and acts as a narrator of her experiences. Everything will be fine, until one of them begins to question the life they lead, which will put her mission at risk.

Zoë Kravitz returns to Warner Bros after “The Batman” for a new project



So far, we can see some similarities with her role as Selina Kyle in the movie starring Robert Pattinson, since one of the qualities of her character is being able to steal objects and run away from the officers.

“The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets” It will be produced by Matt Jackson (“All the Old Knives”), with Joanne Lee serving as executive producer. While it has not yet transpired who will be in charge of its script and direction.

Zoe Kravitz in “Big Little Lies”



Zoë Kravitz’s return to the company comes after the artist shone in previous productions for HBO such as “Big Little Lies” and the first two tapes of “Fantastic Animals”.