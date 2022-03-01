Zoë Kravitz revealed the sexual orientation of her character Catwoman in the film “The Batman”

The actress Zoe Kravitz confirmed in her last interview that her character as Selina Kyle -or Catwoman- in the new Batman movie directed by Matt Reeves is bisexual. At least that is the idea that she had in mind when she put on the tight uniform of the heroine and when facing the personal relationships that she had to forge throughout the entire plot.

In addition to the sexual tension that binds him to Bruce Wayne played by Robert PattinsonAs well as the dark knight he transforms into at night, Selina Kyle also ends up cultivating a very special friendship with Anika, for whom she acts as a mentor and even a savior. In Kravitz’s opinion, this link continues to gain intensity as both characters evolve.

“That is exactly the meaning of my interpretation, I assumed that there was a kind of romantic relationship between them,” revealed the singer’s daughter Lenny Kravitz in conversation with Pedestrian TVa talk in which the aforementioned Matt Reeves. In fact, the director somehow corroborated Zoë’s words by emphasizing that the actress was actively involved in the construction of her character.

“The film does justice to the character and personality of Selina Kyle. She is not yet the Catwoman we know, but some of the features that will define her later can be seenexplained the director of “TheBatman”, which hits theaters around the world this weekend. “Selina cares for and protects those outcasts because she was outcast too and she doesn’t want to go through that again. He sees a lot of her in Anita and clearly loves her, they share a very particular chemistry and sense of intimacy,” he added.

