Zoë Kravitz Reveals Catwoman’s True Sexual Orientation

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz at the presentation of ‘The Batman’. credit:Bang Showbiz

Actress Zoë Kravitz has confirmed in her latest interview that her character as Selina Kyle, or Catwoman, in the new Batman movie directed by Matt Reeves is bisexual. At least, that is the idea that the interpreter had in mind when she put on the tight uniform of the heroine and when facing the personal relationships that she has to forge throughout the entire plot.

In addition to the sexual tension that unites Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson, as well as the dark knight he transforms into at night, Selina Kyle also ends up cultivating a very special friendship with Anika, for whom she acts as a mentor and even of savior. In Kravitz’s opinion, this link continues to gain intensity as both characters evolve.

“That is exactly the meaning of my interpretation, I assumed that there was a kind of romantic relationship between them,” Lenny Kravitz’s daughter revealed in conversation with Pedestrian TV, a talk in which the aforementioned Matt Reeves also participated. In fact, the director has somewhat corroborated Zoë’s words by emphasizing that the actress was actively involved in the construction of her character.

“The film does justice to the character and personality of Selina Kyle. She is not yet the Catwoman we know, but some of the traits that will define her later can already be seen,” explained the director of ‘The Batman’, which will reach theaters around the world this weekend. “Selina cares for and protects those outcasts because she was one too and she doesn’t want to go through it again. She sees a lot of her in Anita and clearly loves her, they share a very particular chemistry and sense of intimacy,” he added.