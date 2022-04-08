Zoë Kravitz Reveals She Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ Dealing With ‘Racist Weird People’ While Working On ‘Big Little Lies’

Zoë Kravitz spoke about big lies and revealed that he experienced racism while working on the popular HBO series. Here’s what Kravitz said made her “uncomfortable” while filming with the show’s star-studded cast.

Zoë Kravitz had connections to some of her ‘Big Little Lies’ cast mates

Actress and musician Zoë Kravitz played Bonnie Carlson in big lies, an HBO series based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name. The cast was praised for their excellent chemistry, which could be due to the fact that many of the stars knew each other before filming began.

Kravitz previously worked with Shailene Woodley on the Divergent films. And he also had an interesting connection to Nicole Kidman. The two stars met when Kravitz was just a teenager because Kidman dated her father, musician Lenny Kravitz.

In an interview with The Edit, Zoë opened up about her relationship with Kidman. “Haven’t seen her in a long time before. big lies, but there was a point where we were all living together,” he revealed. “I was about 13 years old and she took me to see movies; she was very kind to me.”

Zoë Kravitz said she experienced racism while working on ‘Big Little Lies’

Although Zoë Kravitz had strong connections with her co-stars, her experience filming big lies he wasn’t entirely comfortable.

In a March 2022 interview with The Guardian, Kravitz discussed playing Bonnie, a part she shared was “originally written for a white person.” He also said that she experienced racism while filming in Monterey, California.

“There were some moments where I felt a little uncomfortable,” Kravitz shared. “Because it’s such a white area.” When pressed for more details, he elaborated: “Just weird racist people in bars and stuff like that.”

The ‘Batman’ star has been candid about his racial identity in the past

Zoë Kravitz has spoken about her racial identity multiple times in interviews and on social media. In a May 2017 interview with Allure, Ella Kravitz shared that she felt more connected to her roots and history as she got older.

“I’m definitely mixed. Both of my parents are mixed. I have white family on both sides,” the actor explained. “As I get older, the more I experience life, I identify more and more with being black and what that means: being more and more proud of it and feeling connected to my roots and my history.”

Kravitz described her experience as a biracial girl in predominantly white classrooms. “It’s been a really interesting journey because I was always one of the only black kids in any of my schools,” she said. “I went to private schools full of white kids. I think a lot of that made me want to blend in or not be seen as black. White kids always talk about your hair and make you feel weird.”

the bat Man The star said she now loves her culture and is “so proud to be black.” “I had this struggle of accepting myself as black and loving that part of me,” Kravitz said. “And now I’m so in love with my culture and so proud to be black.”