Zoë Kravitz Reveals She Was Rejected At The ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Rises’ Audition Because Of Her Skin Color

He had his revenge. Zoë Kravitz, the actress who plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in “The Batman,” he revealed in a recent interview with Guardian who, ten years ago, appeared for the casting of “The Dark Knight Rises”, the third film in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nola. However, the response he received was disappointing to say the least.

The actress recalled that the person in charge of the audition told her that she looked very “urban”. “I don’t know if she came directly from Chris Nolan. I think he was probably a casting director of some sort, or an assistant casting director,” the actress commented.

Zoe Kravitz She is the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, two biracial artists. Bonet is the daughter of an African-American father and a white mother. Conversely, Lenny had a white father and an African-American mother, who was even the first actress to portray a biracial couple on television: Roxie Roker.

Although family experiences have made him quite aware of the racial issue in the entertainment world, it was still difficult to face racism. “Being a woman of color and being an actress and being told at the time that I couldn’t audition because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was the really hard thing about that time,” she revealed.

Zoë Kravitz’s new projects

As he has already shown throughout his career, Zoe Kravitz he does not rest on his laurels, because as he commented to Guardian She has several future projects, one of them is with her band called LOLAWOLF, made up of her and producer Jimmy Giannopoulos. She is also preparing a solo project, with the help of Taylor Swift, who is a close friend of hers.

However, the project that attracts the most attention is “Pussy Island”, a film that will mark her directorial debut. As she explained herself Zoeit is a thirller with a “me too” theme, about a waitress who intends to seduce a tycoon.

For her, writing a movie and directing it takes her away from the stress of acting. “I love writing, I love editing, but acting often stresses me out a lot, because I feel like I’m there to serve the director and I don’t want to let him down.”

the actress of “TheBatman” He also explained that being behind the camera gives him a closer look at the psychology of humans, something that he finds very interesting and that he likes to analyze.

