Zoë Kravitz reveals what attracted her to her boyfriend Channing Tatum

Currently, Zoë Kravitz (Batman (85%)) and Channing Tatum (Dog: Wild Rides (80%)) are in a relationship that arose from their meeting during the development of Pussy Islandsuspense film directed by Kravitz and starring Tatum. The film marks her directorial debut for the star of Kimi (90%) and has a screenplay written by herself along with ET Feigenbaum. In addition to having Tatum In the role of Slater King, the cast includes Naomi Ackie as Frida, Simon Rex as Cody, Christian Slater and Alia Shawkat.

It seems that things are going smoothly for the couple, and in a recent interview, the 33-year-old actress, writer and producer explains what attracted her to her boyfriend channing tatum first. Kravitz revealed for The Wall Street Journal (via Cinemablend) what exactly was it that interested you about Tatum even before meeting him. His words were the following:

I felt, even from afar, before I met him, that he was a feminist and that he was not afraid to explore that darkness, because he knows that it is not. That’s why I was attracted to him and wanted to meet him. And he was right.

Also, during the interview, Kravitz explained that he wanted to choose Tatum as the lead in his feature film to get him away from playing the typical “boy next door” or “love interest” roles that audiences are so used to seeing. Without a doubt, the character of the star of Magic Mike (80%) distances himself from everything that Tatum he has performed in the past and with this he hopes that his talent will shine like never before, thus showing a completely different side of himself to the public.

While both stars lent their voices to characters in 2017’s LEGO Batman: The Movie (91%), the pair first met when Kravitz chose to Tatum to star Pussy Island. The actor said the following to dead line last year about his participation in the new thriller:

When Zoë called me out on this, I was shocked. I didn’t know her. She had seen her in movies, she knew that she produced High Fidelity and she had seen that, but she didn’t know that she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the topic made me go, wait, why are you thinking of me for this? No one gives me the opportunity to play a role like this, everyone throws me into a different alley and expects me to do something certain.

Though for now, Zoe Kravitz Y channing tatum They have not made their relationship official, everything indicates that they will soon. Since last year, they have been seen doing a number of activities together, such as walking in Central Park, riding bikes in the East Village, even dressing up as a couple for Halloween. Tatum also attended the premiere of batman with stepfather ZoeJason Momoa. With all the time they spend with each other, the couple is clearly trying to get involved in their lives outside of film sets.

You can read the synopsis of Pussy Island next:

Frida is a smart young cocktail waitress from Los Angeles who has her eyes on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she deftly maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately into an intimate gathering on her private island, she is ready for the ride of a lifetime from him. Despite the epic setting, the beautiful people, the constantly flowing champagne, and the nightly dance parties, Frida can feel that there is more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t pinpoint. Something scary.

