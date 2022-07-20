Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz Says Catwoman From ‘The Batman’ Is Bisexual

Zoë Kravitz, who was in charge of playing Selina Kyle, confirmed that her character is openly bisexual, the Californian interpreter revealed that Catwoman is not limited to certain stereotypes, during an interview with Pedestrian.

In a scene from ‘The Batman’ his character would refer to another woman named Anika as “baby”, suggesting that this could imply that the two had a relationship. The actress confirmed that at least she understood that moment that way. “That’s definitely how I played her, they had some sort of romantic relationship.”

Matt Reeves himself used one of Catwoman’s analogies to express his interest in people who are helpless and alienated from society: “The film is very faithful to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s not Catwoman yet, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there.”

It should be remembered that in the year 2015 in the number of the Catwoman comic, the sexual orientation of the antiheroine was confirmed by the writer Genevive Valentine, Selina Kyle abandoned her identity as Catwoman to dedicate herself to directing a criminal organization.

In response to the anti-heroine’s absence, a young woman Yakuza heiress named Eiko adopts the identity, causing her to have a few rough run-ins with Selina until she finally convinces her to use Gotham’s criminal organizations to make a killing. the good

Well, in Catwoman #39, Selina and Eiko kiss, confirming fan speculation and officially establishing within DC canon that the original Catwoman is bisexual. For Valentine, establishing that fact was an indispensable part of the story she has been developing for the character, although she doesn’t think it’s a real novelty, as she explained on her blog.

“She has flirted with that idea for me it was not so much a revelation, but a confirmation.” Kyle has traditionally been a fairly private character who avoids bonding with other people.

