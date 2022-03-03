Zoë Kravitz Says Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ Is Bisexual

“batman” will hit theaters this Friday, March 4, and the actors continue to make revelations about the film, such as the most recent of Zoe Kravitz who revealed that his character, Catwomanin this delivery is openly bisexual.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet has given something to talk about after the release of the trailer for “The Batman”, as fans have already applauded her role as selina kyle alongside Robert Pattinson, who has also received good reviews for his role as the Dark Knight.

It may interest you: The Batman: 5 unmissable details that you should not miss before its premiere | VIDEO

In an interview for Pedestrian, the 33-year-old actress pointed out that the issue of bisexuality arose from Selina Kyle’s relationship with her best friend Anikabecause there is a strong union between them that could well lead them to a romance: “Definitely that’s how I interpreted it, they had some kind of romantic relationship”.

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.” Photo: AP

Matt Reeves reacts to Catwoman

The film’s director, Matt Reeves, spoke about Zoë Kravitz’s statement about her role as Catwoman and added that the film sticks to the character of Selina Kyle and, although she has not yet transformed, she already shows signs that she will.

“I talked to Zoë and one of the things she told me that I loved was: ‘She’s attracted to the abandoned because she was abandoned, and that’s why she wants to take care of these rejected, she doesn’t want to be like that anymore, and Anika is like an abandoned one and he loves her,'” he explained.

It may interest you: The Batman: Paul Dano’s Riddle is inspired by this famous serial killer

Reeves indicated that Catwoman is not declared bisexual in the film, however, “it can be interpreted that she is” due to the relationship she has with Anika, which she described as “deep and tremendous” beyond the sexual.

“She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep affection for that character, more than something sexual, but it was intended that there be a fairly intimate relationship between them,” he added.

KEEP READING:

Neymar Jr. shines in the batmobile and shows that he could be the next Batman; Step aside, Robert Pattinson!

Before The Batman, Watch These 5 Matt Reeves Movies To Get Familiar With His Style

Batman and Catwoman: This is how the actors and actresses who have played them in the movies and on TV look like