Zoë Kravitz Says Catwoman Is The Only Superhero Role She’s Considered After Working On X-Men

Zoë Kravitz is a famous 33-year-old American actress, the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and actor and musician Lenny Kravitz. In 2007, Zoe made her acting debut in the romantic comedy film No Reservations and in 2011 he had the opportunity to play Angel Salvatore in X-Men: First Class – 87%, directed by Matthew Vaughn. Her performance in this film stood out and led her to be nominated for a Teen Choice and a Scream Award.

After working on these productions, the career of Zoe continued to rise. Years later, in 2014, the actress made a leap to international fame playing Christina in the saga of Divergent and in 2016 she got the role of Leta Lestrange in the film series of fantastic animals. In 2015 he was Roast in George Miller’s hit movie Mad Max: Fury Road. 97%. This next March 4 will hit the big screen The Batman, a film directed by Matt Reeves, where Zoe stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne.

batman is already one of the most anticipated films, and it seems that it is also one of the most important in the artistic career of Zoe Until now. In this we will see the actress play Catwoman, a famous antiheroine, thief of Gotham City and love interest of Batman. From X Men, Zoe He had not returned to work on any project in the superhero genre, and in an interview he explained why. Kravitz revealed for ew that the main reason why he decided to take on the role of this character from batman it’s because she was emotionally attached to Catwoman and had a special attraction to the authenticity of the character. The actress said the following:

I really think that Catwoman would have been the one [personaje de superhéroe] that I would consider, just because I feel really connected to her emotionally and also aesthetically. I think there’s an authenticity and edge to it that appeals to me.

Ever since Catwoman was introduced by DC Comics in the 1940s, the intrepid thief has become one of the best-known characters in the Batman franchise. Her position within the story is constantly changing, but in most productions, we’ve seen her as an on-and-off rival and love interest of Bruce Wayne. In a past interview for Empire, Kravitz He mentioned how the film’s narrative will address Selina’s beginnings, roughly indicating that it would be her origin story. The actress said the following:

This is an origin story for Selina. So, it’s the beginning where we see her discover who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think she has a lot of room to grow and I think we’ll see her become what I’m sure she will be the femme fatale.

