Zoe Kravitz says her Catwoman in The Batman is bisexual

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.03.2022 08:39:01





batman, the new film that will follow Bruce Wayne, this time played by Robert Pattinson, is about to be released and many are looking forward to seeing the film directed by Matt Reeves, since since they have been shown progress has caused much expectation. Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, He recently commented that his character is bisexual.

The actress recently spoke about Selina Kyle, Catwoman, in TheBatman. Since it became known that she would play this character, Expectations have been high and now Lenny Kravitz’s daughter has pointed out the reasons why she believes that Catwoman is bisexual.

In interview with pedestrian, Zoe Kravitz noted that she believes Selina Kyle is bisexual because she has a strong connection with her best friend Anika and that this bond could turn into a relationship.

“That’s definitely how I played her, they had some kind of romantic relationship,” the actress said.

On the other hand, the director of the film, Matt Reeves reacted to the statements of Zoe Kravitz and recounted what he once talked to the actress about Selina Kyle.

“I talked to Zoe and one of the things she told me that I loved was: ‘She’s attracted to the abandoned because she was abandoned, and that’s why she wants to take care of these rejected, she doesn’t want to be like that anymore and Anika is like a abandoned and loves her,'” he said.

The director pointed out that Zoe Kravitz’s character is not openly declared bisexual in the film, but it can be interpreted, also that he mentioned that the relationship between Selina and Anika it is “deep and tremendous”, not only talking about the sexual issue.

“She (Catwoman) has an intimacy with that character and it is a tremendous and deep affection for that character, more than something sexual, but it was intended that there be a fairly intimate relationship between them.”

PJG