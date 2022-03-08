Zoë Kravitz Says She Wants To Return As Mary Jane In The Spider-Verse

Zoë Kravitz is going through one of the best stages in her career thanks to Batman, the new film from Warner and DC Films in which she plays Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman. But there is another character in the superhero movies that could win her attention over time and that is Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s love interest in Spider-Man: A New Universe- 100%. During a recent interview with Capital FMthe 33-year-old actress announced that she would love to return to the role at a later date.

Written by Phil Lord and produced by Christopher Miller, A New Universe was released in theaters at the end of 2018 and quickly won the palms of critics and the general public. The following year it won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film and very occasionally it is singled out as one of the most outstanding works that have been done in the name of Spider-Man. Zoë Kravitz played the Mary Jane of the Miles Morales universe, who is tragically widowed by the death of the hero at the hands of the Kingpin.

One of the drivers Capital Breakfast he asked Kravitz about whether she would like to be Mary Jane again later on. Although the actress revealed that Sony has not contacted her to reprise her role, she assures that she would love to return, admitting that she loves the humor and energy of this new saga.

Know? No one has asked me to do it, so I don’t know. I’ll call Chris and Phil to see what’s up. I would love to, I love those guys and I think the tone of those movies is very special and fun, and I would love to do it.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One will work as a sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe. Miles Morales will reunite with Gwen Stacy and together they will embark on a new adventure into other dimensions, meeting more Spider-People and a new threat that will endanger existence itself.

Some agree that Spider-Man: A New Universe it stands head and shoulders above the Spider-Man movies that Marvel Studios has developed in recent years. Into the Spider-Verse it’s a journey with a lot of heart and meaningful development, something we always want to see in character stories. The MCU already did a good job with its Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% at the end of last year, but we have a sneaking suspicion that the Spider-Verse will return in this franchise later on as well.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One It opens in theaters on October 7. You can read the official synopsis below:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport friendly Brooklynite Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People. , to face a villain more powerful than any they have ever met.

For its part, Zoe Kravitz continues to shine this week thanks to her intervention as Selina Kyle in Batman. Although Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed a sequel, audiences already want to see her back in the role, joining forces with Bruce Wayne in Gotham once again. We hope that the study does not take too long to make the dream come true.

