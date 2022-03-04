Zoë Kravitz sees ‘The Batman’ as a superhero movie and a terrifying ‘thriller’ – Movie News

We speak with Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and the other stars of the Matt Reeves movie. Now in theaters!

“It is a combination of elements that is very difficult to find”. For Zoe Kravitz, batman is closer to a intense and terrifying ‘thriller’or that of a superhero movies. “Reading the script and especially seeing how Greig Fraser [director de fotografía] I was shooting the shots, so dark, so cinematic, the earthly version of chasing this serial killer, requiring the viewer to participate in it by putting the puzzle pieces together…and still having all that action that we love,” he says. the actress to SensaCinema.

Kravitz is in charge of giving life to selina kyle/cat woman on batman. The film, directed by Matt Reeves, features Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne. In addition to meeting this new version of the DC vigilante, younger than his predecessors, the viewer will find a film that is reminiscent of David Fincher titles such as Zodiac and Seven.

As Pattinson adds:

It’s funny, because these kinds of movies seem very difficult to see in the cinema anymore. So it’s like: ‘great! maybe we’ll make better superhero movies!

“Why do we have to choose?”, Kravitz wonders after what his co-star said. “If we can combine realistic drama with horror movies, with big chase sequences and all that stuff. It’s like putting all my favorite things in one movie.”

Gotham, detectives and high heroism

Edward Nashton/Enigmathe main villain of batman, it also helps make this version of the Dark Knight intense and terrifying. “That’s right, that’s what we got,” says Paul Dano, who plays Bat-Man’s enemy, of the film’s tone.

“It’s the reason a new Batman movie is being made, to be able to reinterpret him. […] I love that they have brought back the detective element, the mystery, which makes the ‘thriller’ part grow and even the horror. The way that Matt brings all of those elements together as well as the superhero elements, which I think are there as well, and kind of brings it down to an emotional ground level,” Dano adds.

Also chasing Enigma is James Gordonthe commissioner who works with Batman to eliminate crime from the streets of Gotham. For Jeffrey Wright, who gets into the skin of this character, the dark city of the Bat Man is, once again, one more character:

Elevate the heroism of Batman. Once again the city of Gotham becomes another character. His heroic journey is not just against one individual, because that individual seems to represent a larger and more terrifying threat, an entity that coexists with the city.

“He’s an interesting superhero because he’s clearly a superhero but he doesn’t have superhero abilities”says producer Dylan Clark. “He’s a man in a costume. So we call him a superhero but that’s one of the things that audiences love about him: he doesn’t fly, he doesn’t throw nets, he has to build his arsenal like anyone else. His great superpower is that he is able to withstand pain on a level that most people cannot.Clark muses about the DC vigilante.

The producer, on the other hand, believes that with batman Reeves has found his own style and not only remembers Fincher. He also to other filmmakers. “It’s close to David’s cinema, but I think there are other filmmakers that we look at too, because we’re big fans of them.. At the end of the day what we were doing was trying to make an original Batman movie through this moody and terrifying investigation,” he concludes.

Above these lines, do not miss our interview with the cast of batman. Now in theaters!

