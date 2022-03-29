Zoë Kravitz Shades Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘We’re Attacking People Onstage Now’

ads

Zoë Kravitz cast a shadow over Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night.

The actress, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself posing on the red carpet with the caption: “Here’s a photo of my dress from the show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage now.” .

Kravitz was in the audience at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater when Smith, 53, punched Rock, 57, in the face for making fun of his wife.

The 50-year-old “Red Table Talk” host, who suffers from alopecia and shaved her head last summer, was the butt of Rock’s joke when he compared her to Demi Moore’s bald-headed character, “GI . Jane.â€

Smith tried to laugh at the comment, but became incensed after feeling Pinkett Smith’s annoyed reaction. The actor then stormed onto the stage to accuse Rock, confused and stunned.

After returning to his seat, Smith repeatedly yelled at the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The Academy released a statement Monday, condemning Smith’s behavior and revealing that a “formal review” had been launched.

Smith and Pinkett Smith, who share children Jaden and Willow, have been married since December 1997. Future Release via Getty Imag

“We have officially begun a formal review of the incident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our statutes, standards of conduct, and California law,” the statement read in part.

Hours later, Smith shared an apology via social media.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the Best Actor award winner wrote. “My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Teasing at my expense is part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.”

He added: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith is likely to be disciplined and even have his Academy membership suspended, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, he is less likely to have his Best Actor award revoked, his first Oscar won on Sunday night for his role in “King Richard.”

Rock chose not to file a police report against Smith for his on-stage slap, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith has advocated for peace following her husband’s outburst.

“This is a season of healing and I’m here for it,” read a graphic she posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

