Zoë Kravitz “subtly” criticized Will Smith on her Instagram

Zoë Kravitz, the actress who gives life to cat woman in the recent tape batmanpublished two photos via Instagram in which he criticizes, without naming him, Will Smith and his behavior at the Oscars.

We are all aware of what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. that moment of the ceremony, in which Smith took the stage and hit the 57-year-old comedian, after making a “joke” at the expense of his wife’s medical condition, Jada Pinkett-Smith, was captured in the history of the Academy Awards, where both viewers and celebrities were shocked by the reaction of the now Oscar winner, Will Smith.

The Batman star shared his take on the Oscars on Instagram last Tuesday, making his feelings about the incident clear. Zoë Kravitz wrote, in clear reference to Will Smith: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where apparently we’re now attacking people on stage.”

In a second photo, Zoë Kravitz added, “And here’s a picture of my dress at the after-awards party, where we’re apparently yelling profanity and assaulting people on stage now.”

On Monday night, Smith apologized to Rock on Instagram in a post that read: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable.” Smith wrote. “Pranks at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.”

For her part, Pinkett Smith shared her first post since the incident, which read: “This is a season of healing and I am here for it.” Rock has yet to comment since the incident.

Other reactions in Hollywood

Kravitz isn’t the first celebrity to use his platform to weigh in on the Oscars incident, other celebs like Jim Carrey They commented on their position and spoke out against violence in any of its forms.

Also Amy Schumer, one of the presenters of the night, said on Instagram that she is still traumatized by what happened, gave her support to Rock and mentioned that she saw a lot of pain in Will Smith.

For their part, other people, including black feminists, have mentioned the importance of protecting black women when they are attacked and that Chris Rock has not apologized for his disrespect to Jada.

Assault is wrong. Alopecia is a painful experience that many Black women go through and should not be joked about. The concept of being ‘the protector’ can be a form of toxic masculinity. Black women are rarely protected and deserve to be protected. — Amanda Parris (@amanda_parris) March 28, 2022

The Academy sent a letter to its members, which was obtained by Varietyin which he promises to take appropriate action for what happened.

It must be remembered, however, that several winners of the statuette have stories of violence (for example, Roman Polanski) that, although they did not happen during the ceremony, are much more serious than Will Smith’s slap.

