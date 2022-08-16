Zoë Kravitz talks about her controversial comment about Will Smith — Rock&Pop

Zoë Kravitz broke the silence about her controversial comments regarding the Will Smith controversy at the 2022 Oscar Awards. the actress of batman He confessed to regret his reaction to what happened and assured that this changed their way of interacting on social networks.

What happened to Zoë Kravitz and Will Smith?

Like many Hollywood celebrities, Zoë Kravitz was another who commented on the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards. Far from siding with the award-winning actor, the actress She was upset with the situation of violence.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show where we’re now apparently beating up people on stage,” wrote the star batman on his Instagram. Later, she uploaded another image and wrote:

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show after party where apparently we’re now yelling insults and hitting people on stage.”

After this, some users criticized the actress and revived old comments about the actor’s son, Jade Smith. He is so much cooler than me. And so attractive, I always say: ‘When you’re older, you know, we’ll go out… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14 years old'”, he said on the occasion.

your new reflection

Now, Zoë Kravitz referred to the controversy and assures that she regrets her words about Will Smith. “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or say the wrong thing or do controversial art and opinions. It’s scary because art should spark conversations.”the actress began.

“I was reminded that I’m an artist. Being an artist isn’t about everyone loving you or thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will spark a conversation or inspire others.”Zoë Kravitz continued to Wall Street Journal. In addition, he pointed out that he will try not to make the same mistakes.

“I’m at a point where I don’t want to express myself through a description or a tweet. I want to express myself through art,” he assured. As to whether he regrets it, he points out that he has “Very complicated feelings about it. I wish I had done it differently. And that’s fine.”





