Zoë Kravitz talks about her exercise routine to be Catwoman

If you are a fan of the new character of Zoe Kravitz on ‘TheBatman’, You will surely wonder how he managed to show off such a toned and muscular figure at the same time, and that is that giving life to cat woman it is a great responsibility since this villain is a great master of hand-to-hand combat. Find out what the actress’s training process was like and follow in her footsteps.

What were the difficulties that Zoë Kravitz faced?

The wait is finally over, because the film that seemed destined to never finish shooting finally hit theaters on March 4. With endless obstacles and an unexpected pandemic, the actress who will give life to selina kyle He suffered some setbacks in his exercise routine.

After training for almost half a year, Zoë confessed in an interview for Vanity Fair that he feared that they would have to enlarge his locker room due to the confinement due to the Covid-19 health emergency. “I mean, it’s not like the studio called and said, ‘Don’t get fat!’ But I’d been training for maybe four or five months and the first two weeks that I backed away, I remember texting the principal and saying, ‘We might have to alter the catsuit a few sizes up when it runs out ( the quarantine). So I quickly decided to gather courage and have been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week.”

Becoming one of cinema’s most popular anti-heroines, Zoë Kravitz talks about how she prepared for her character. Courtesy

according to the same Zoe Kravitz the training was a great support for her mental health during the first months of the pandemic, since in addition to generating endorphins for the army, it helped her to have a balance between work and rest days “And it has actually been great as it has given me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes weekends feel like a real weekend because I don’t work out on weekends. So it’s been really great for my mental health.”

What is Zoë Kravitz’s powerful exercise routine to play Catwoman?

Even though the new cat woman She is well known for being a woman with an exceptional physique, the new character made her have to put her body to the limit, which was already used to difficult exercise routines.

The same Zoe revealed that she had never felt this exhausted in her life: ‘I’ve been training a lot, which has been great and hard. It is very physical. I come home limping every day, “said the actress when asked about her exercise routine.