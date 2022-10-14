Zoë Kravitz talks about the fears that social networks create

READ IN:

Zoë Kravitz reflects on the role of social media in her career path in her latest cover for Elle 2022 Women in Hollywood.

One of Kravitz’s main goals is “try to live without fear”because he considers that it is what really stops people on many occasions. “That is really my goal in my personal life and in my career. I think fear is paralyzing and dangerous. Probably develops diseases. That fear of getting into trouble or doing something wrong, not being adored or not being loved.”

“I think, especially as a woman, there’s a lot of pressure to be adored, and art isn’t about that either. CI think everyone is afraid of saying the wrong thing, of asking the wrong question, of getting in trouble, of someone bringing up something they did a long time ago. It’s like we’re stuck in this loop right now. It’s a war zone.”

Although often beneficial, Zoe Kravitz She fears that the RRSS have harmed her career as an actress. “Social media is one big experiment that we’re all participating in, and pretending we understand it is a joke. I’ve had my ups and downs with it. I’m sure they helped my career in some way, but I also think they hurt my career.”

